A Historic 3 K-Pop Groups Nominated In Billboard Music Awards Category

For K-pop fans around the world, today is lit.

The Billboard Music Awards nominations were announced Thursday and history was made in the top social artist category with three K-pop bands receiving nods.

BTS, EXO and GOT7, who all have fiercely loyal fandoms, are up for the award.

The three groups are joined by Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson as the top social artist nominees.

Of course, with extra-involved fandoms comes a ton of buzz around the nominations. Shortly after the names were announced, #BTSBillboardTopGroup began trending on Twitter. The Billboard Music Awards’ tweet was flooded with replies from K-pop stans pleading for their preferred band to take home the accolade.

For BTS, the Billboard nod isn’t their first rodeo. Not only are they also nominated for the top duo/group award this year, they became the first Korean group to take home the Top Social Artist Award back in 2017. They repeated the feat a year later.