K-Pop Star Goo Hara Dies

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images Singer and actor Goo Hara, seen here in 2015, was found dead at her home in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday.

South Korean K-Pop star and actor Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, according to police. She was 28.

Goo was formerly a member of the popular group Kara and appeared in a number of South Korean television shows. Further details about her death have not been made public, according to The Associated Press.

Over the past year, Goo was at the center of a legal conflict in which she accused an ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong Bum, of assault, and claimed he took intimate photos of her without her permission. A court reportedly found Choi guilty of destruction of property, assault, intimidation and blackmail, and sentenced him to 18 months in prison with three years of probation. The case, seen by many in South Korea as an occurrence of “revenge porn,” prompted discussion of oppressive patriarchal systems in Asia and drew comparisons to the Me Too movement in other countries. The ensuing discussions saw Goo victimized by malicious attacks online and in tabloids.

Goo had been found unconscious in May after a reported suicide attempt. On Saturday evening, she posted an Instagram picture of herself in bed, with a caption translating to “good night.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.