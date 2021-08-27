Photos Show Devastating Toll Of Kabul Terror Attack

A deadly terror attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. soldiers and at least 95 Afghan civilians dead after a suicide bomber targeted Kabul’s airport.

Thursday’s attack marked the deadliest day for American forces in the country since 2011 following the start of the withdrawal of U.S. troops earlier this month. The pull-out from America’s longest war left haunting images of Afghan civilians desperately seeking safety as Taliban forces captured Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul.

The suicide bomber and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans fleeing to Kabul’s airport who were desperate to escape an increasingly dire situation. President Joe Biden laid blame on the self-styled Islamic State for Thursday’s terror attack, promising that “our mission will go on” despite the latest death toll in a nation uprooted by conflict and uncertainty.

Below are photos that show the horrific toll of the terror attack.

Above: A wounded patient lies in the recovery unit at Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul on Aug. 26.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

An Afghan woman is covered in blood and cries out after a terror attack killed more than 100 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers, at Kabul’s airport on Thursday.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Joe Biden takes a moment during questioning following remarks regarding the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Medical staff move a stretcher to bring injured people for treatment after a powerful explosions, which killed at least 95, outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hospital workers help bring in a wounded patient brought by an ambulance in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

Mohammad Asif Khan via AP

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Wali Sabawoon via AP

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the Aug. 26 suicide bombs, which killed scores of people including 13 US troops, at Kabul airport on Aug. 27.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Clothes and blood stains of Afghan people who were waiting to be evacuated are seen at the site of the Aug. 26 suicide bomb.

Wali Sabawoon via AP

The dead body of an Afghan man lies on the ground at a hospital in Kabul on Aug. 27, a day after deadly attacks outside the city’s airport.

Wali Sabawoon via AP

An Afghan woman tries to identify a dead body at a hospital in Kabul on Aug. 27.

Wali Sabawoon via AP

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Wali Sabawoon via AP

Hundreds of people, some holding documents, gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26.

Wali Sabawoon via AP

U.S. soldiers stand guard inside the airport walls as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi via AP

Hundreds of people, some holding documents, gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 27.