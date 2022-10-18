Kacey Musgraves Endorses Candidate With A Beer. GOP Won't Be Saying Cheers.

Kacey Musgraves said she needed a beer during a concert in Austin, Texas, over the weekend. (Watch the video below.)

Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke answered the call, apparently earning the country singer’s endorsement in the Democrats’ race against GOP incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I could use a drink,” Musgraves blurted out during the Austin City Limits Music Festival. “Is there any beer or anything out there?”

Enter O’Rourke to the stage, where he handed her a bottle of brew. She drank. He bowed and exited. Musgraves said the refreshment “hit the spot,” and “Beto!” chants rang out in the crowd.

O’Rourke’s camp later bolstered Musgraves’ backing by posting a video of the moment with the caption: @KaceyMustraves for Beto!

Advertisement

Musgraves, a six-time Grammy winner who’s a native Texan, has also been using her celebrity to troll a certain prominent GOP politician representing the state.

“Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz every time they open their mouth — Ted Cruz,” Musgraves sang in a tweak of her song “High Horse.”