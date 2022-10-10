Kacey Musgraves Calls Out Sen. Ted Cruz At Austin City Limits: 'I Said What I Said'

Country music singer Kacey Musgraves, a native Texan with no patience for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), invigorated her fans at the Austin City Limits music festival on Saturday by adding two words to her “High Horse” performance — and taking aim at Cruz.

“Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth — Ted Cruz,” Musgraves sang before doubling down, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I said what I said.”

Footage on social media showed how this slight alteration to the popular disco-pop song from her “Golden Hour” album elicited overwhelming cheers and audible support.

“F the Supreme Court honestly,” she added later. “We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other… There is a light. I promise.”

This wasn’t the first time Musgraves took a public swipe at her Texan representative.

Ok but @KaceyMusgraves calling out @tedcruz at ACL was the best thing I’ve ever seen! “I SAID WHAT I SAID”!!!!!!!! 💕❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/4IhQbHYHnv — Alexis Siller (@asiller4) October 10, 2022

The 34-year-old trolled Cruz last year by selling t-shirts that read “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin’” and donating their proceeds to various nonprofits, after the senator took an abrupt vacation to Cancún while Texans suffered through paralyzing winter weather that caused massive power outages across the state.

“Texas is cold,” Musgraves tweeted. “I can be cold.”

Saturday’s dig was potentially inspired by Cruz’s recent refusal to consider additional gun control measures — and telling the parents of an Uvalde school shooting victim he supported an increased police presence in schools, instead.

Musgraves wasn’t the only artist to take aim at Cruz over the weekend. Country group The Chicks splashed cartoonish visuals across massive screens during their shows mocking him, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Supreme Court justices who voted against Roe v. Wade.

For those in attendance during Musgraves’ headlining set and onlookers online, her stance regarding Cruz appeared rather popular — as a roster of supportive tweets suggested.

you can tell @KaceyMusgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNXbN0xjo3 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) October 10, 2022

Kacey Musgraves just called at Ted Cruz fuck yeah — khaleesi 👑 (@ssamanthaamss) October 10, 2022

