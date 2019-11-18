Kacey Musgraves' Heart-Melting Throwback Video Proves Dreams Do Come True

Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves teamed up at the CMA Awards last week to perform a stirring rendition of “Rainbow Connection” from the 1979 film “The Muppet Movie.”

Musgraves won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year, adding to a growing list of honors that includes six Grammy Awards.

But her duet with Nelson was a highlight of the night ―and over the weekend, she shared an old clip that shows just how far back she goes with the song.

The footage shows her more than 20 years ago, singing “Rainbow Connection” at the age of 9 and already with the makings of her unmistakable voice:

Nelson has his own history with the song, performing it on his 2001 album, also titled “Rainbow Connection.”

Musgraves summed up their duet on Twitter:

I sang with an angel last night.. pic.twitter.com/nT2tANzO1K — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 15, 2019