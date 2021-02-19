Kacey Musgraves Rips Ted Cruz, Raises Money For Storm-Hit Texans At The Same Time

Kacey Musgraves is trolling Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over his controversial trip to Cancun, Mexico, with a fundraising T-shirt.

The Texas country music star listed the $29.99 top — emblazoned with the words “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin’” — for sale on her website Thursday.

“Texas is cold. I can be cold,” Musgraves tweeted:

Texas is cold, I can be cold. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

Profits from the shirt will “directly support Texans in need: Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas,” per its listing.

Cruz faced backlash Thursday after it emerged he’d flown to Cancun with his family at the same time as winter storms hit his home state, causing widespread power outages.

Fans hailed Musgraves’ Cruz-mocking merchandise:

