Kacey Musgraves Has Searing Question For Trump: 'Don’t You Hear Our Pain'

Singer Kacey Musgraves has added her voice to the chorus of fury directed at President Donald Trump in the aftermath of two back-to-back mass shootings that left 30 people dead and dozens more injured over the weekend.

“Don’t you hear us,” Musgraves tweeted at the president in the early hours of Monday morning. “Don’t you hear our pain?”

The six-time Grammy winner had expressed her frustration and heartbreak at the devastating spate of gun violence during her Sunday night performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. She urged the crowd to join her in yelling, “Somebody fucking do something.”

They obliged with gusto.

Addressing Trump in another Monday tweet, Musgraves said that “for a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES.”

“True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn,” she wrote.

President Trump has come under fire for his tepid response to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and Dayton, Ohio, which occurred less than 24 hours later.

Trump told reporters Sunday that “perhaps more has to be done” about gun violence though he did not elaborate on what actions need to be taken. He also blamed a “mental illness problem” for both attacks.

Democratic lawmakers and 2020 presidential candidates have blamed Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric for encouraging such violence.

Singer Rihanna also called out Trump on Sunday for his failure to adequately tackle gun violence in America.

“Um... Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram, sharing a tweet the president had penned about the El Paso shooting.

“Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California,” she continued, referring to a shooting at a garlic festival in California which left three people dead including two young children.

“Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!” the singer said.