Kacey Musgraves Turns Rude Comment Into Iconic T-Shirt Clapback

Kacey Musgraves clapped back at an internet troll in a hilarious yet stylish way.

On Friday, the “Rainbow” singer, 35, posted a photo of a T-shirt featuring an insult a social media user previously made about her.

“I liked your music but your personality seems shitty,” the person apparently wrote to Musgraves on X (formerly Twitter) in 2019 as seen on the shirt.

Unfazed by the comment at the time, the star simply replied, “It is.”

“Stay self aware,” the singer captioned her May 31 post showing off the shirt, to which her 3 million followers praised her for.

“🤣🤣🤣 Wait this made me love you more than I did,” one person commented.

“Just one more reason to adore you 👏,” another user wrote.

“I hope this is going to be official merch at some point…😂,” someone else teased, while actress Reese Witherspoon also dropped a string of laughing faces.

Another commented, “Queen behavior.”

The Grammy winner isn’t the only celebrity who hasn’t held her punches while putting keyboard warriors in their place.

After an online critic on Instagram in 2022 poked fun at Drake’s son, Adonis, the rapper silenced the internet troll by finding his wife on Instagram and following her.

