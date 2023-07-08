Kai Jones Posterizes Victor Wembanyama With Wicked Dunk In Summer League Action

Kai Jones spoiled Victor Wembanyama’s highly-anticipated NBA Summer League debut with a wild slam over the No. 1 draft pick in this year’s draft.

Jones made the wicked move over Wembanyama in the third quarter of summer league action as the Charlotte Hornets took on the San Antonio Spurs in front of a sold-out Las Vegas crowd on Friday.

Video shows Jones leaping to catch an alley-oop pass from Hornets’ rookie Nick Smith Jr. before throwing the ball down over Wemby and into the hoop.

ESPN’s Doris Burke referred to the play as Wembanyama’s “welcome to the NBA” moment.

"[Victor Wembanyama] just got a 'Welcome to the NBA' moment right there."- Doris Burke🏀🔨 pic.twitter.com/UhdUN29HER — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2023

Hornets’ Kai Jones dunks on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/Pe1X67Imr4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2023

Wembanyama, who was called the best NBA prospect since LeBron James going into the draft, ended the game with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks in a 76-68 win over the Hornets.

The sold-out crowd at Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center marked just the second time that there was a sell out at the venue a day before a summer league game, according to ESPN.