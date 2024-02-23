Kaia Gerber Calls Mom Cindy Crawford ‘Fine Wine’ With Stunning Throwback Photo

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, celebrated her mom’s birthday this week in the sweetest way.
The 22-year-old shared a throwback photo of the legendary model in an Instagram story on Thursday.
“Like fine wine,” she wrote in a text overlay of the post that featured an old photo of Crawford blowing out birthday candles on a cake that depicted her on a Vogue cover.
Crawford, who turned 58 on Tuesday, also acknowledged her special day in an Instagram post of her own.
She shared a slideshow of photos and video that included the same throwback photo Gerber posted, a photo of herself as a child and a recent video.
In the video, Crawford pretended to blow candles out on a cake that she didn’t light due to the wind.
“Grateful for another set of birthday candles - thank you for all the love,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
In addition to her daughter, Crawford shares son Presley Gerber with her husband of 25 years, entrepreneur Rande Gerber.
Kaia Gerber has weighed in on the so-called “nepo-baby” discourse on several occasions.
The model and actor explained to The Wall Street Journal in an article published on Wednesday that she is “very aware” of the privileges of having famous, rich parents.
“I personally am very aware of all the wonderful things it has done for me,” she said, “and I would never, ever say anything negative about it, because that is my truth about it.”