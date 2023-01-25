What's Hot

EntertainmentHollywoodnepotismkaia gerber

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber 'Won't Deny' Her Privilege In Hollywood

The actor and model weighed in on the "nepo baby" discourse, noting there was a marked difference between the acting and modeling industries.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Kaia Gerber had a lot to say regarding the so-called nepotism baby debate that’s taken the headlines and Hollywood by storm in recent months.

The actor and model, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Randy Gerber, shared her thoughts on the subject in an interview with Elle magazine published Tuesday.

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have,” explained the 21-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother. “Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.”

Kaia Gerber said nepotism is more of a factor in modeling than in acting.
Kaia Gerber said nepotism is more of a factor in modeling than in acting.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Interestingly, Gerber ― whose acting credits include “American Horror Story: Double Feature” and the forthcoming Apple TV+ series “Mrs. American Pie” ― suggested there was a marked difference in how large a role nepotism plays in acting versus modeling.

“With acting, it’s so different,” she told Elle. “No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.”

Kaia Gerber (left) poses with her mother, Cindy Crawford.
Kaia Gerber (left) poses with her mother, Cindy Crawford.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“Yes, nepotism is prevalent,” she continued, “but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

The term “nepotism babies,” often abbreviated as “nepo babies,” refers to children of celebrities whose professional success, usually in the realm of show business, can be broadly attributed to having famous parents.

A New York Magazine cover story published last month included “An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse,” and has drawn mixed responses from a host of celebrity progeny, including Kate Hudson and Allison Williams.

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

