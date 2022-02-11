Sports

Kaishu Hirano Didn't Win Halfpipe Medal And STILL Stole The Show With This Feat

The Japanese snowboarder struck a magnificent pose at the top of his soaring flight over the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Japanese snowboarder Kaishu Hirano can fly.

Hirano soared a majestic 24 feet, 4 inches above the halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics final on Friday, setting a world record, according to NBC. (Watch below.)

On a night his older brother Ayumu Hirano captured gold and American Shaun White bid farewell, Hirano managed to upstage both. At least temporarily.

The halfpipe is 22 feet deep, meaning the younger Hirano soared more than 46 feet off the halfpipe bottom.

And that look-at-me-world pose at the peak? Chef’s kiss.

Hirano finished ninth out of 12 finalists, but for that one moment, he soared above the competition.

Big brother Ayumu ended up winning the day, with a historic final run.

