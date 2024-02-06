Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) had CNN’s Kaitlan Collins laughing on Monday with his reason for not endorsing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Collins asked Roy who he’d now back to become the GOP nominee in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, bailed on the race amid sagging poll numbers.
Roy initially swerved Collins’ question on preferring Haley or former President Donald Trump to take on President Joe Biden in November and said he’d just “support the Republican nominee.”
“We’ll let this play out,” he continued. “But I don’t think that Governor Haley, with all due respect, is representing the conservatives that I represent when she’s going on ‘SNL’ and she’s out, you know, kind of playing the establishment game and taking money from a bunch of establishment dollars.”
“Wait, what?” interrupted Collins. “You’re not gonna endorse her because she went on ‘Saturday Night Live?’”
Chip then appeared to partially roll back his claim, replying: “No. No, because she was saddling up with establishment money out of New York that she was using to go target Ron DeSantis to the tune of $26 million in Iowa. So she made her bed. Let’s go see if she can make it.”
Collins reminded Roy how Trump had also “spent a lot of money” against DeSantis too.
Haley appeared on “SNL” last weekend as a “concerned South Carolina voters” who asked fake Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, why he wouldn’t debate Haley.