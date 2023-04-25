Anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins said goodbye to “CNN This Morning” colleague Don Lemon Tuesday, trying to keep it positive. Lemon was dismissed Monday amid controversy. (Watch the video below.)

Harlow forwarded CNN CEO Chris Licht’s perfunctory statement of thanks to Lemon before the reporters offered personal observations.

“Don was a big part of this show over the last six months,” Collins said. “He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget.”

Harlow said, “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN, and I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here.”

The duo then pivoted to the “focus” of the news broadcast.

Lemon reportedly leaves behind ill will. He was yanked from the air in February for saying that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her “prime.” That incident was followed by news about his alleged history of hostile behavior toward female colleagues.

The New York Post reported Collins was screamed at by Lemon in an off-camera tirade last December.

Lemon was removed from his prime-time show to host “CNN This Morning” with Collins and Harlow. Months later, he’s gone from the network.

Over at Fox News on Monday, Brian Kilmeade was tasked with saying goodbye to ousted prime-time star Tucker Carlson as he substituted for him. Kilmeade’s terse statement said he was “great friends with Tucker” but his unemotional delivery didn’t exactly tug at the heart strings.