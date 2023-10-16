Suspect In Cyclist’s Slaying Trained For Months Before Jail Escape: Court Doc

A Texas woman jailed in the shooting death of a suspected romantic rival spent months “exercising vigorously” before attempting a brazen escape from police custody last week, according to a new arrest affidavit.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was filmed regularly doing squats, running and yoga before using a claimed leg injury to secure an off-site medical appointment Wednesday and make a daring sprint for freedom, according to a copy of the court documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and local station KXAN.

Armstrong, who is awaiting trial for the first-degree murder of Anna “Mo” Wilson, specifically requested that leg restraints not be used during her appointment due to her alleged injury. While she was being escorted back into a correctional vehicle following her medical appointment, “she ran,” authorities previously told HuffPost.

Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong attempted to escape custody during an off-site doctor's appointment last week, authorities said. USMARSHALS.GOV

Authorities said Armstrong freed her left hand by manipulating her hand restraints by possibly using a broken metal pin and dental floss, which were later found in her cell. She also removed her black and white striped uniform pants while running.

“She was wearing thermal pants underneath in an effort to disguise her appearance as an inmate,” the affidavit states.

Video previously obtained by local station KXAN appears to show Armstrong, who has pleaded not guilty to Wilson’s murder, being chased near a parking lot and attempting to climb over a wall.

She was captured approximately one mile away following a brief foot chase, authorities said. She now faces a new second-degree felony charge of escape causing bodily injury, court records show.

Her attorneys have said they are unable to comment on her alleged escape attempt due to a court-imposed gag order.

Armstrong has been behind bars since her capture in Costa Rica last year following a seven-week manhunt.

Authorities have alleged that Armstrong fatally shot Wilson in Austin, Texas, in a potential act of jealousy after the professional cyclist spent time with Armstrong’s then-boyfriend, Colin Strickland — who, like Wilson, also cycled professionally.

