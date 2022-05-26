Woman Wanted In Cyclist's Killing May Have Flown To NYC After Shooting

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is believed to have flown to New York City in the days after Anna “Mo” Wilson's shooting death in Austin, Texas. She's seen left in a recent surveillance image. usmarshals.gov

A Texas woman wanted in the suspected love triangle shooting of a 25-year-old professional cyclist earlier this month may have flown to New York City in the days after the killing, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators believe Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, flew from Austin to Houston and then to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on May 14. This was three days after Anna “Mo” Wilson was found fatally shot at a friend’s Austin apartment after Wilson spent an evening with Armstrong’s boyfriend, authorities said.

Video surveillance last captured Armstrong wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black face mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said in a news release.

Armstrong is seen in two additional photos shared by the U.S Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. USMarshals.gov

Armstrong had been questioned but then released by police in the May 11 shooting after her vehicle was seen outside the apartment that Wilson was found shot inside and around the same time.

She told detectives that she had no explanation for why her vehicle was in that area and at that time, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ballistic evidence later also highly suggested that a handgun Armstrong owned had been used to kill Wilson, investigators said.

Authorities said Wilson was visiting Austin and staying with a friend ahead of a planned cycling event when she went out with Armstrong’s boyfriend, fellow professional cyclist Colin Strickland, 34.

Strickland told detectives that he and Wilson had briefly dated in October of last year when he was on a relationship break with Armstrong. When he got back together with Armstrong, he said he had to hide any ongoing communication with Wilson, going so far as to change Wilson’s name in his phone’s address book and delete any messages they exchanged. Armstrong would otherwise get upset and block Wilson’s number in his phone.

But text messages exchanged between Wilson and Strickland in January suggested that Wilson believed that she was still in a relationship with Strickland, even though he was dating Armstrong, according to the arrest affidavit.

A friend of Wilson’s, who asked to publicly remain anonymous, told police that Wilson and Strickland had an “on-again, off-again” romantic relationship and that Armstrong had several times contacted Wilson and told her to stay away from Strickland.

An anonymous caller who contacted Austin police following the shooting also said that Armstrong had expressed a desire to kill Wilson and mentioned a gun after learning of Strickland’s romantic relationship with Wilson, according to the affidavit.