Kal Penn Has Best Answer When Asked If He'd Work In Biden Administration

Kal Penn, star of the “Harold & Kumar” weed-loving movies who also worked in the Obama administration, might be ready to return to the White House. (Watch the video below.)

The “Clarice” actor was asked by “The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Thursday if he would join President Joe Biden’s team if asked.

“I’ve had the chance to play a very hardcore stoner three times and work in the White House ― that’s why your parents come to America,” he answered. “So who am I say no another time?”

Penn even had a role under Donald Trump on the President’s Committee on Arts and Humanities before quitting in 2017 because of the government’s dysfunction.

In 2009 Penn put his show business career on hold and joined then-President Barack Obama’s White House as the associate director for the Office of Public Engagement. Much of the job was to encourage young people to vote. He left in 2011.

Corden showed a photo of Biden and Penn, with the actor mimicking the current president’s signature sunglasses look.

But that might be as close as they get. Penn told Corden he has pitched another “Harold & Kumar” flick ― this one set in space.