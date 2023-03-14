What's Hot

Lady Gaga Swaps Hollywood Glam For Intimacy In Electrifying Oscars Performance

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Mitch McConnell Released From Hospital After Suffering Concussion, Rib Fracture

Modest Fashion *Is* High Fashion — And People Are Finally Catching On

Lady Gaga Responds To Oscar Champagne-Carpet Mishap Like A Mother Monster Should

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

News Report Of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Victory Triggers Knee-Jerk Outrage

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Appearing To Collapse During Festival Performance

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Biden Gives 'Daily Show' Host Kal Penn Blunt Advice On Marrying His Fiancé, Josh

This Time, Marianne Williamson Wants To Be Taken Seriously

I Was Drinking A Liter Of Vodka A Day. Then A Single Word From My Son Caused Me To Seek Help.

EntertainmentJoe Biden the daily showkal penn

Kal Penn Asks Biden The Pressing Question On Everyone's Minds At 'The Daily Show'

President Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind a candidate for next permanent host of "The Daily Show."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

President Joe Biden has endorsed Kal Penn as the next permanent host of “The Daily Show.”

Penn, star of the “Harold and Kumar” stoner comedies and a former Obama administration employee, chatted to the president in an interview that aired on the comedy show Monday.

“There are a lot of names floated. It’s a crowded field,” Penn said. “Who should be the next permanent host of ‘The Daily Show?’”

“Depending how you edit this program, you,” Biden answered.

“Solid answer, solid answer,” Penn replied. “I don’t think we need to edit anything then.”

From 2009 to 2011, Penn worked in then-President Barack Obama’s White House as the associate director for the Office of Public Engagement. He is among a rotating cast of guest hosts on “The Daily Show,” including Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman, following the departure of Trevor Noah. The next full-time host has yet to be decided.

Catch the full interview below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community