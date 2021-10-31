Kal Penn Comes Out And Announces Engagement To Partner Of 11 Years

While Penn is sharing his “authentic” self with readers in a new way, he makes it clear that he’s always been “very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with.”

“Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn continued. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.

As for their upcoming nuptials, Penn says the two are still in the planning stages, but he’s pushing for a “big ass Indian wedding.”

“Obviously I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding. The big disagreement now is whether it’s a huge wedding or a tiny wedding,” he said. “Josh [has said], ‘Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that’s it.’ So we have to meet halfway in the middle.”

Penn also casually mentioned his relationship in an “CBS Sunday Morning” interview over the weekend, describing his coming-out as very “matter of fact.”

“You Can’t Be Serious” is set to be released on Monday.