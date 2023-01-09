What's Hot

Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower Is Over The Top, And She Has The Photos To Prove It

The "Flight Attendant" star and her partner Tom Pelphrey enjoyed an outrageous drone show before the arrival of their "future unicorn."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The sky was the limit for “Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco’s baby shower over the weekend. Drones flew in several formations overhead as the “Big Bang Theory” alum and “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey reveled in the impending arrival of their “future unicorn,” a daughter. (See the images below.)

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” Cuoco wrote. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

She wasn’t kidding.

Live music and drones taking the shape of a barrier-jumping horse ― a nod to Cuoco’s love of equestrianism ― and snaps of the ecstatic couple kissing and holding hands highlighted her Instagram gallery.

Her Insta story showed candids with guests and more extravagant details. The drones formed a stork flying over the words “Big Baby City” and the image of a couple holding hands with a small child.

The drone show at Kaley Cuoco's baby shower.
The drone show at Kaley Cuoco's baby shower.
Instagram
The drones formed a couple holding hands with their child.
The drones formed a couple holding hands with their child.
Instagram

The drones did a little math, too.

The drone formation spelled out "Tom + Kaley = Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023."
The drone formation spelled out "Tom + Kaley = Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023."
Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting in October. It is the first child for both.

They met in April at an “Ozark” season premiere, where Cuoco said it was love at first sight.

