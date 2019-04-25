Kaley Cuoco Shares Emotional Photos From Final 'Big Bang Theory' Table Read

Kaley Cuoco marked the final table read for “The Big Bang Theory” with a big cry.

The actress, who has played Penny throughout the hit CBS sitcom’s twelve seasons, was pictured sobbing in this snap she shared to Instagram after Wednesday’s last ever script read-through:

“Awww I remember that feeling...and you guys have been together even longer,” commented fellow actress Courteney Cox, who portrayed Monica Geller for ten seasons of “Friends.”

Cuoco, 33, also shared this image of the show’s “end of series” script: