Kaley Cuoco Shares Emotional Photos From Final 'Big Bang Theory' Table Read

She told viewers to "prepare yourselves” for the end of the hit sitcom.

Kaley Cuoco marked the final table read for “The Big Bang Theory” with a big cry.

The actress, who has played Penny throughout the hit CBS sitcom’s twelve seasons, was pictured sobbing in this snap she shared to Instagram after Wednesday’s last ever script read-through:

“Awww I remember that feeling...and you guys have been together even longer,” commented fellow actress Courteney Cox, who portrayed Monica Geller for ten seasons of “Friends.”

Cuoco, 33, also shared this image of the show’s “end of series” script:

And she posted a further picture of the script, surrounded by tissues, which she captioned: “Prepare yourselves... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words ❤️ Our whole universe ...”

