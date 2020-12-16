Kaley Cuoco Expertly Dodges Saucy Question About Ex Henry Cavill

Kaley Cuoco was seemingly unprepared for a fan’s suggestive question about an ex on Tuesday.

The “Big Bang Theory” star, who appeared virtually on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside Anderson Cooper, cracked up after host Andy Cohen relayed a fan’s funny inquiry regarding Henry Cavill.

Cuoco and Cavill briefly dated in 2013, when the actor starred as Clark Kent in the film “Man of Steel.”

“Kaley, is the man of steel really made of steel?” Cohen asked “The Flight Attendant” star.

Cuoco promptly responded by bursting into laughter.

“Oh my god!” Cuoco said, continuing to laugh. “I don’t know.”

“And I never say, ‘I don’t know,’” the actor joked while pointing her finger at the camera. “I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”

Cuoco kicked off relationship rumors with Cavill in June 2013, after she posted a photo ogling a cutout of the actor in his Superman suit.

“Everyone go see ‘man of steel,’” she wrote alongside the funny picture. “It’s fantastic in every single way.”

Cuoco and Cavill were also photographed smiling and holding hands while on a stroll in Los Angeles.

Some believe the relationship was more of a “fauxmance” to get attention for Cavill’s new movie.

Neither actor has even alluded to any such arrangement, but Cuoco has spoken about the attention the couple’s brief fling garnered.

“I had no one following me until I met Superman,” Cuoco told Cosmopolitan for a 2014 cover story. “I’ve been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything,” she said at the time. “There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like seven months ago. The recognition has been crazy.”

Cuoco began a relationship with Ryan Sweeting, who she later married and divorced, shortly after dating Cavill. In 2018, Cuoco married professional equestrian Kyle Cook.