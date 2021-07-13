Kaley Cuoco Reacts With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever

Kaley Cuoco is finally getting her due.

The “The Flight Attendant” actor nabbed her first-ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday, snagging a selection in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category for her work on “The Flight Attendant.”

Cuoco is up against fellow nominees Tracee Ellis Ross for “Blackish,” Jean Smart for “Hacks,” Aidy Bryant for “Shrill” and Allison Janney for “Mom.”

It’s a major milestone for Cuoco, who for years was snubbed for her work on “The Big Bang Theory,” while her co-stars earned award show nominations and accolades.

The actor recorded the moment she found out about her nomination while sitting on her couch and watching via a laptop. After hearing her name, Cuoco reacted with glee and kept saying, “Oh my god.”

“I have no voice to say how happy I am,” she said to the camera.

“First timer over here,” Cuoco wrote in the caption alongside a crying face emoji. “Thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax. Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal.”

“The Flight Attendant” earned a total of nine nominations, including a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category and an Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series nod for actor Rosie Perez.

Cuoco previously admitted that she developed the show, which is based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, before even reading the book.

“The cover of the book is a blonde woman. It just kind of looks like me,” she revealed in an interview with The Associated Press in November. After reading a one-sentence summary of the novel, Cuoco asked her team to get the rights to the book so she could turn it into a show.

“My entire team was like, ‘Great. So, you read it? Tell us about it,’” Cuoco said. “I hadn’t read it, but I knew I needed them to get moving. I’m trying to make up all these things that I think it’s going to be.”