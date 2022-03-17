Kaley Cuoco Takes Off Again In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Trailer

“In Season 1, we very intentionally had the mom in a couple of flashbacks, but very much on the periphery,“ showrunner Steve Yockey told Entertainment Weekly. “We definitely expand on why that was, and certainly give voice to the frustration and heartbreak that comes from being a family member of someone who is an addict.”

Newcomers Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria will also appear in the series, and Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez and T.R. Knight are set to return.