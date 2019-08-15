Kaley Cuoco Says She And Husband Karl Cook Often Live Apart

Kaley Cuoco’s domestic bliss isn’t about constant togetherness.

“The Big Bang Theory” alum told E! News that she and husband Karl Cook often live apart. (Watch the video below.)

“We have a very unconventional marriage,” she said in the interview, posted Wednesday. “We have different locations that we are at a lot. We are not together every single day.”

Cuoco, who married Cook in June 2018, made it clear the arrangement suits them just fine: “It works well for us.”

However, Cuoco noted that their current lifestyle is about to undergo some changes. “We are building our dream house,” she said. “We’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever.”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed recently that she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, were living apart half the time, but said last week they are finally moving in together.

Developments are afoot in Cuoco’s career as well. After her popular sitcom ended its 12-year run in May, she has been working on her new series, “The Flight Attendant.”