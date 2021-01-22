Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are facing a test in their marriage.
“The Flight Attendant” star, who tied the knot with Cook in 2018, joked that she was reviewing her wedding vows this week after her professional equestrian husband began sporting a very distinctive hairstyle.
“I don’t remember saying ‘in sickness and health oh and mullets,’” Cuoco quipped in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Cook kissing her with his mullet in full view as her eyes, frozen in a look of shock, stared straight ahead at the camera.
“Cut it whilst he sleeps dear,” actor Annie Potts wrote in a comment on Cuoco’s post. Another follower with the same idea said: “If he’s a heavy sleeper you can fix the back in the night.”
The haircut seems relatively new for Cook. He was sporting longer locks earlier this month:
While quarantine has influenced many to get creative with their haircuts, it inspired Cuoco and Cook to finally take the plunge and combine households.
“This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” Cuoco said in an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House” in April. “It’s been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realized, which is even better!”
“The Big Bang Theory” actor admitted in a 2019 interview with E! News that the two have an “unconventional marriage,” but it suits them.
“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” she said. “You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us.”