Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Still Doesn't Live With Her Husband

Kaley Cuoco and her husband of over a year are pulling a Gwyneth Paltrow.

No, they’re not consciously uncoupling ― but they are consciously not living together at the moment.

The “Big Bang Theory” star opened up about her living situation with Karl Cook during an interview Saturday at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.

“Life is about balance,” Cuoco told Extra over the weekend, before explaining why the couple isn’t shacked up together quite yet.

“It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it,” she added. That puts her in the company of Paltrow, who also didn’t live with her husband until about a year after they tied the knot.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills.

Cuoco previously spoke about the pair’s new house and her “unconventional marriage” with Cook, who is a professional equestrian.

“We have different locations that we are at a lot,” the actor told E! News in August. “We are not together every single day.”

“It works well for us,” Cuoco said, adding that once their new house is complete the two will be “under the same roof forever.”

Paltrow revealed that she didn’t live with her husband, producer Brad Falchuk, so they could each let their kids adjust to their new, blended family. The actor has two children ― Apple and Moses Martin ― with ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk also has two kids ― Isabella and Brody ― from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

“We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle, and now we’re moving in together this month,” the actor said in an InStyle interview for the magazine’s September issue.

She previously said her friends thought the arrangement sounded pretty perfect.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow told The Times of London.