Kaley Cuoco Addresses Jim Parsons' Decision And Her 'Horrendous' Fashions

Time and a new hit show have given Kaley Cuoco the chance to process the end of “The Big Bang Theory.”

On “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Tuesday, the actor was asked if she was disappointed when co-star Jim Parsons’ decision to leave the iconic sitcom ended it last year.

“No,” she said. “That was what he felt was needed for himself at the time and I think actually I don’t know if my life would have taken this path if we hadn’t ended when we did. So maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”

Cuoco, who is now producing and starring in the popular comedic thriller series “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max, wasn’t feeling so sanguine about her fashion choices over the years, however.

In a segment called “Baggage Claim It Or Not,” Cohen opened up a closetful of painful sartorial memories for Cuoco. She called one garish outfit “horrendous,” and then there was the all-black number she sported for a holiday bash. “I wore that to a Christmas party?” she exclaimed. “They should not have let me in.”