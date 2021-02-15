Kaley Cuoco's Ex Playfully Zings Her Over Valentine's Day Tribute To Husband

Kaley Cuoco celebrated Valentine’s Day this weekend with a social media tribute to her husband, Karl Cook ― and one of her famous exes couldn’t help but chime in.

On Sunday, the “Flight Attendant” star shared a photograph of her and Cook wearing black face masks and sharing a tender embrace to her Instagram page.

In the caption accompanying the image, she wrote, “Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been!”

As of Monday afternoon, the post had received more than 183,000 likes. Among the few dissenting voices, however, was actor Johnny Galecki, who summed up his thoughts with just one word.

“Um,” he wrote.

Cuoco and Galecki were, of course, co-stars on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” from 2007 to 2019. The pair also had a real-life, mostly off-the-radar romance during the show’s first two seasons, but split amicably in 2009.

Fortunately, Cuoco appeared to take Galecki’s flippant jab in stride, responding to her former beau with a simple “LOL.”

In the years since their breakup, Cuoco and Galecki have remained on good terms, and both have spoken favorably of each other in interviews.

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Big Bang Theory” co-stars Johnny Galecki, on left, and Kaley Cuoco in 2010.

In a 2015 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Cuoco told host Andy Cohen that Galecki “is actually one of my best friends,” adding, “It’s a situation that ended well. I understand sometimes it doesn’t.”

She offered similar sentiments in a conversation with Dax Shepard for an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast last year.

“When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend,” she said. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Galecki, meanwhile, described Cuoco as one of his “dear friends” in a 2013 interview, but opted to stay mostly mum on specifics so as not to “conflict with people’s acceptance of Leonard and Penny,” their respective “Big Bang Theory” characters.

“Kaley’s not just an ex,” he told CBS Watch! magazine, “She’s a part of my life.”

Cuoco’s husband, meanwhile, had a significantly different take on his wife’s post Sunday, noting, “This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!! I love you so much honey.”