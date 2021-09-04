Kaley Cuoco Splits From Husband Karl Cook After 3 Years Of Marriage

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, have announced their separation after three years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the pair said in a joint statement to People magazine on Friday.

Cuoco, 35, and Cook, 30, acknowledged sharing “so much of our journey publicly” and said they “wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

There was “no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they added, with the decision made together “through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.”

But they would not share other details about the split, they said.

People later announced that Cuoco had filed for divorce from Cook in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, and Cook began dating in 2016, got engaged in November 2017 and married in 2018.

They only moved in together during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” Cuoco said at the time. “We’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us.”