Kaley Cuoco Says She's Swearing Off Marriage After 2 Divorces

Cuoco has been married twice before: first to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, whom she separated from in 2015, and later to equestrian Kyle Cook. Cuoco and Cook first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, before tying the knot the following year.

The actor recently announced her split from Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared with People magazine at the time. The two added that “there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Prior to marrying Cook, Cuoco previously told Cosmopolitan in 2018 that Sweeting “ruined” marriage for her.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” the actor said. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. ... And that wasn’t my fault ― that was his.”