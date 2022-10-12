Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant And She And Tom Pelphrey Are 'Over The Moon'

Kaley Cuoco made a big bang with personal news on Tuesday ― she’s pregnant! (See the photos below.)

Cuoco gushed on Instagram that she is expecting her first child ― a baby daughter ― with boyfriend and “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” Cuoco wrote. I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Cuoco shared photos of the couple enjoying cake with pink ribbon frosting, drinking from “mama bear” and “papa bear” mugs, and displaying onesies and her growing belly.

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco” Pelphrey wrote.

Cuoco’s “Flight Attendant” co-star Sharon Stone issued an all-caps “CONGRATULATIONS.”

“It’s wonderful to see you happy pants,” Stone wrote.

Cuoco said it was “love at first sight” when she and Pelphrey met at the “Ozark” season premiere in April.

Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she said in the April issue of Glamour.