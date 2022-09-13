The actors made their first-ever red carpet debut on Monday at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Cuoco and Pelphrey, who stars on the Jason Bateman helmed show, “Ozark,” went Instagram official back in May.
The “Flight Attendant” star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in the HBO hit, dazzled in a custom high-low Dolce & Gabbana gown, that included applique flowers in various shades of pink.
Advertisement
Cuoco’s longtime stylist, Brad Goreski, added Boucheron jewels and Stuart Weitman’s heels to complete the 36-year-old’s look, which he called “Ballerina Barbie.”
Cuoco, who announced her split from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook in September 2021, recently got emotional about her relationship with Pelphrey in a candid Instagram for the actor’s 40th birthday.
Advertisement
“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!” Cuoco said in July, accompanied by a solo shot of the actor.
Take a look at all the best Emmy’s looks of the night below:
Laverne Cox
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Liv Hewson
Phil Faraone/GA via Getty Images
Advertisement
Quinta Brunson
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lily James
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sarah Paulson
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Issa Rae
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Christina Ricci
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Advertisement
Zendaya
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Megan Stalter
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Advertisement
Bowen Yang
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Advertisement
Jean Smart
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Amanda Seyfried
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Emily Heller
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Jung Ho-yeon
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Advertisement
Mark Foster and Julia Garner
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Chloe Hilliard
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Sophie Thatcher
Phil Faraone/GA via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sydnee Washington
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Mark Indelicato
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Advertisement
Jerrod Carmichael
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Kerry Washington
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Britt Lower
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Monika Smith and Opus Moreschi
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sarah Niles
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
Geena Davis
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Advertisement
Hannah Waddingham
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Nicholas Braun
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Laura Linney
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Advertisement
Rosario Dawson
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Rosario Dawson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)