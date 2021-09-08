Kaley Cuoco Source Sheds Light On Star's Split From 2nd Husband

“She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It’s basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests,” an anonymous source told the outlet, adding the two “haven’t spent that much time together recently.” Cook, an equestrian, spent time training in Florida over the winter, while the “Flight Attendant” star was based in Los Angeles, the article explained.

“She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work,” the source added. “Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn’t work if you rarely see the other one.”

The new comments pair nicely with Cook and Cuoco’s joint statement ― which they also gave to People ― when announcing their split Friday.