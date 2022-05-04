Kaley Cuoco Gets Insta-Official With New Guy And Don't You Just Love Springtime

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating nature and a new relationship with “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey in an Instagram she posted late Tuesday.

The “Flight Attendant” star posted snaps of the two snuggling (click through the Insta gallery below to see the images) with a poetic passage. “Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,’” she wrote.

Ain’t love, er, springtime grand?

The “Big Bang Theory” alum initiated divorce proceedings with second husband Karl Cook in September and last month declared she has sworn off marriage. However, she did tell Glamour she was open to a “long-lasting relationship.”