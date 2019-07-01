The “Big Bang Theory” star wrote a mushy caption dedicated to her love, alongside photos of their gorgeous, Southern California wedding.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go!” Cuoco wrote.

Cook decided to mix things up, and posted some not-so-glamorous shots of the couple’s year together.

“Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember,” he wrote, with two heart-eye emojis. “I love you @kaleycuoco.”

The collection started off with a video about an eyelash incident, and the second picture featured Cuoco smiling with a large green chunk of something in her teeth.

The third picture was a sweet shot of Cuoco and a dog, and the final image showed her sleeping.

The couple’s celebrity friends clearly loved the moments Cook captured (and hopefully, Cuoco liked them as well).

“Yes to all of this,” stylist Brad Goreski wrote on the photos. Actress Ashley Aubra chimed in and wrote “Karl!!! Oh my gosh. I just love u.”

This is the second marriage for Cuoco, whose first husband was former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The actress said she thought her married days were over before she met Cook.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she said in the May 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed.” “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met,” Cuoco added. “And that wasn’t my fault ― that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive.”