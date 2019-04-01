Kamala Harris Says Her Presidential Campaign Has Raised $12 Million

Sen. Kamala Harris said Monday that her 2020 presidential campaign raised $12 million in the first three months of this year, setting high expectations for what the wave of Democrats will have to make to compete in the crowded presidential race.

The California Democrat said she raised the money from about 218,000 individual contributions for the first quarter of 2019, which ended March 31. Harris launched her presidential campaign on Jan. 21, and she said she is currently fundraising only for the primary election.

Over the last two months, the response to our campaign has been inspiring:



- $12 million raised

- 218,000 individual contributions

- 99% of donors can give again



No corporate PACs. No federal lobbyists. A real, grassroots campaign — by the people and for the people. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 2, 2019

The campaign also said that about half its fundraising amount came from digital donations, with the average online contribution being $28. The announcement did not say what the average overall contribution was.

Harris’ announcement also did not include the “cash on hand,” which is how much the senator has in the bank and how much she may have spent to raise the $12 million. Presidential campaigns have until April 15 to file their quarterly Federal Election Commission report, which will include their cash-on-hand numbers.

The campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for that information.

Harris’ announcement also included that about 11,000 of the individual contributions came from educators. The senator announced a plan late last month to drastically increase teachers’ base pay nationwide by about $13,500 for the average teacher, which the campaign has touted as “the largest federal investment in teacher pay in history.”

“A nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters has stepped up to lay the foundation for a winning campaign,” Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said in a statement. “This is a campaign powered by the people .… We’re excited by the support we’re already seeing.”

Since launching her campaign in her home state of California, Harris has toured major swing states, including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and has spoken at several town halls on issues that matter to her, such as marijuana legalization and “Medicare for all.”

Harris’ fundraising numbers came hours after Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced that his 2020 presidential bid raised about $7 million in the same time period from 158,550 donors. Buttigieg also did not include his cash on hand.