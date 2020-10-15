CORONAVIRUS

Kamala Harris Cancels Travel Plans After Top Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Democratic vice presidential candidate's communications director and a non-staff flight crew member have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two people who regularly travel with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) have tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign announced Thursday morning.

The campaign has canceled all of Harris’ planned travel until Monday, Oct. 19.

Harris communications director Liz Allen and a member of the flight crew for Harris’ plane both tested positive. Both had last traveled with Harris on Oct. 8. 

In a statement, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, the campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said the cancellation of Harris’ travel was a precaution not mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” O’Malley Dillon said. “Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time.”

Harris has taken two COVID-19 tests since Oct. 8 and both were negative. The most recent test was on Wednesday.

