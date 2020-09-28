Kamala Harris To Break From Campaign For Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will leave the campaign trail and resume her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee for Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, according to a Harris aide.

It’s not clear if the California senator will meet with Barrett ahead of her hearing. Some Democrats on the committee have said they won’t, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Mazie Hirono (Hawaii).

Harris has made it clear that she will oppose Barrett.

“With the next Supreme Court Justice set to determine the fate of protections for those with preexisting health conditions, and reproductive health options, I will continue to fight on behalf of the people and strongly oppose the president’s nomination,” she said in a Sunday statement.

Harris was one of the toughest questioners on the panel during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018. She was relentless in her questioning about whether Kavanaugh had had conversations regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation with anyone employed at the law firm of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz.

When Kavanaugh said he couldn’t be sure, Harris told him, “I think you’re thinking of someone, and you don’t want to tell us.”