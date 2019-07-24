Kamala Harris Suggests Trump's Involvement In A$AP Rocky Case Was Misuse Of Power

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Wednesday suggested President Donald Trump misused his power when he attempted to intervene in rapper A$AP Rocky’s assault case in Sweden.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful addressed the case during an appearance at the annual NAACP Convention in Detroit. Asked how she would handle the case if elected president, Harris initially danced around the question.

“There is no question that this White House has been playing politics with [Trump’s] role of leadership and it has to end,” Harris told moderator April Ryan, White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks.

“I am prepared to prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump and there is a rap sheet,” she added. “We have got to take this case on against Donald Trump and expose it for what it is.”

Ryan followed up: “So you’re saying this is another piece on the rap sheet of Donald Trump? This misuse of power in the A$AP Rocky case?”

“Yes,” responded Harris, a former California attorney general.

Ryan then told her to “say it loud.”

“Yes!” Harris shouted.

Watch Ryan’s interview with Harris below. The A$AP Rocky exchange begins around the 4:01:00 mark.

At the behest of rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian, Trump announced last week that he had called Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in an effort to secure the release of A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

The Grammy-nominated artist has been in Swedish custody since early this month while police investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 while on tour in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky posted Instagram videos on the day of the fight that show two men following him and his crew. Rocky can be heard trying to defuse the situation, repeatedly asking them to stop following him and stressing that he does not want trouble.

Subsequent videos appear to show Rocky throwing one of the men to the ground and punching him. The rapper’s attorney has said he was acting in self-defense.

“Just had a very good call with [Löfven] who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Likewise, I assured him that A$AP Rocky was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.”

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

....Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Critics say Trump overstepped by getting involved in Rocky’s case, especially by offering to pay his bail. Such an offer wouldn’t help the “Fuckin’ Problems” rapper anyway because Sweden doesn’t have a bail system.

Löfven’s spokesperson released a statement Saturday noting that Rocky would not get special treatment. “Everyone is equal before the law and ... the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process,” the statement read.

Trump’s call to the Swedish leader exemplified Kardashian’s ability to influence the president. She has helped to secure the release of several low-level drug offenders including Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who had been serving a life sentence on nonviolent drug and money laundering charges.

A$AP Rocky’s lawyer said he is aware of Trump’s efforts and the support he’s received from lawmakers and other celebrities, reported The Associated Press.

Stockholm’s District Court ruled Friday that the rapper would remain behind bars until police complete their investigation. They have until Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.