Harris: Election Deniers And Their Supporting Politicians Are Degrading U.S.

Election deniers and the U.S. politicians supporting them are weakening the nation’s reputation as a world leader in democracy and creating “very dangerous” threats to the country, Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview that aired Sunday.

“I think it is a threat. And I think it is very dangerous, and I think it is very harmful. And it makes us weaker,” she told NBC’s Chuck Todd of domestic attacks, which have included the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and related nationwide efforts to obstruct the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“I think that we have to admit that there are attacks from within ... and we need to take it seriously. And we need to stand up together, all of us, and think of this not through a partisan lens but as Americas,” she said.

EXCLUSIVE: @VP Harris tells #MTP she’s “very concerned” about the message the U.S. is sending on democracy.



“There are 11 people right now running for secretary of state, the keepers of the integrity of the voting system of their state, who are election deniers.” pic.twitter.com/SUB6snQJrG — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 11, 2022

Harris positively referenced her time as a senator working on the Senate Intelligence Committee as an example of politicians working together “on common grounds, with a common purpose” and without political bias. These meetings were held behind closed doors and without cameras, she noted.

“People would take off their jackets, they’d roll up their sleeves, and they were Americans first, focused on the threats to our national security, on common grounds, with a common purpose, which is to defend our nation against attack,” she said. “When I think about what we have been seeing in terms of the attacks from within, I wish that we would approach it the same way – as Americans, instead of through some partisan lens.”

She called out politicians today who she said fail to uphold the rule of law and other democratic principles by continuously denying the outcome of the 2020 election. She noted the 11 election deniers who are currently running to oversee future elections in their home states.

In addition to sowing internal chaos, these individuals hurt the nation’s ability to be viewed and trusted at the global stage “as a defender and an example of a great democracy,” she said.