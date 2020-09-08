'Like A Boss': Twitter Users Are Raving About Kamala Harris' Campaign Trail Shoes

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is breaking ground on many counts with her candidacy as Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate ― including her choice of shoes.

Harris set Twitter abuzz on Monday when she arrived in Milwaukee for a campaign stop wearing Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. Commentators praised Harris for ditching the heels ― the custom for women in politics ― and opting for more practical sneakers.

Chuck Taylors, Chucks and Converse trended for hours after videos, viewed millions of times, were posted showing the senator disembarking her plane.

Kamala Harris arrives in Milwaukee for her first trip as the Democratic vice presidential nominee. She will be meeting with unions and business leaders this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/o9NbNQQc7g — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 7, 2020

Harris has long been a fan of Converse and has worn them to numerous past events. Last year, during her own run for president, she told The Cut she has a whole selection.

“I run through airports in my Converse sneakers,” she said. “I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit.”

She was seen rocking her Chucks throughout her stop in Milwaukee. (And she had a face mask, too.)

“Sneakers are a form of footwear finding their way into many women’s closets as part of a larger challenge to outmoded concepts of femininity,” Elizabeth Semmelhack, the author of “Sneaker X Culture: Collab,” told The Guardian last week of Harris’ Converse. “The sneakers are acting as the sartorial equivalent of being willing to roll up her sleeves.”

The Guardian’s deputy fashion editor Priya Elan noted that the shoes were “a small sartorial detail, but it is linked to the larger cultural moment in which we live.”

Check out what commentators thought of the “badass” shoe choice:

Chuck Taylor’s. Skinny jeans. Suit jacket.



First Black woman & first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.



Born in Oakland, California (for you birthers). Her first name is pronounced COMMA-lah. Get it straight.



American, badass... https://t.co/ubVsaFV5nR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 7, 2020

Kamala Harris arrives in Milwaukee for meetings this afternoon in her black hightop Chuck Taylor Converse LIKE A BOSS. pic.twitter.com/auSGfTYkso — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 7, 2020

Chuck Taylors in the House! https://t.co/dfYp0QwmQr — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 7, 2020

This is minuscule in the grand scheme of things, but seeing @KamalaHarris campaign in Converse makes me smile.



Women were not allowed to wear pants on the Senate floor until 1993. We’re taught to push through the pain of wearing heels.



Now our VP candidate is rocking sneakers. https://t.co/2pCSVQ3ywm — Becca Brubaker 🔔 (@itsmebeccam) September 7, 2020

Hell yes!



VP to be, Kamala Harris walking off the plane like the boss — in her Chuck Taylors.pic.twitter.com/SSxfYO6Qx0 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 7, 2020

People are obsessed with Kamala wearing Chuck Taylors with a suit.



As they should be.



She’s the coolest. https://t.co/WodYy2icti — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 7, 2020

Find yourself a VP who will increase voter turnout in minority communities while wearing Chuck Taylors. https://t.co/5W9PGd4QS5 — United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) September 7, 2020

How cool is she? https://t.co/I4TdNV7V45 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 7, 2020

