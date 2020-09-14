Style & Beauty

A Running List Of Times Kamala Harris Wore Converse

The Democratic vice presidential candidate really loves a good pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

It’s not the title she’s running for but it’s the title she’s got: Kamala Harris, Converse queen.

The California senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate knocked our collective socks (and sneakers) off in Milwaukee earlier this week not only because she wore a pair of Chuck Taylors on the campaign trail, but because of her epic de-planing while wearing them:

Actor Elizabeth Banks summed it up pretty nicely in a comment on the post, declaring, “I’m never wearing heels again.”

Chucks are Harris’s footwear of choice both in transit and otherwise. In 2018, she shared a bit about her collection with The Cut.

“I run through airports in my Converse sneakers,” she said. “I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit.”

Harris has run around the country, danced in Iowa, attended Pride parades and walked the red carpet in Chucks as a politician, much of it during her own short-lived presidential bid last year. If the Milwaukee trip was any indication, we’re going to see plenty more as she campaigns as Joe Biden’s running mate. Perhaps we’ll even get a personalized moment, like the one Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser to the Biden/Harris campaign, shared on Instagram this week:

Below, 10 photos of Harris rocking Chuck Taylors all over the U.S.

June 2019
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images via Getty Images
At the Pride Parade in San Francisco on June 30, 2019.
July 2019
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images via Getty Images
At an event in Somersworth, New Hampshire, on July 14, 2019.
August 2019
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
At a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 2019.
August 2019
ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
At a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa, on Aug. 12, 2019.
September 2019
Joshua Lott via Getty Images
At the Polk County Steak Fry in Des Moines on Sept. 21, 2019.
December 2019
An Instagram posted to Harris' account in December 2019.
January 2020
An Instagram posted to Harris' account from this past January.
June 2020
An Instagram posted to Harris' account this past June.
September 2020
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greeting supporters after a roundtable event in Milwaukee earlier this week.
September 2020
Arriving in Milwaukee for the roundtable.
2020 electionJoe Biden kamala harrisChuck Taylor All-Stars