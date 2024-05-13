Politics2024 electionkamala harrisVice President

Kamala Harris Deploys F-Bomb During Speech In Washington, D.C.

People cheered as the vice president offered her very candid take on how to break barriers.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Vice President Kamala Harris got a bit blunt while giving advice to young people of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

While discussing how to break down barriers, she told attendees at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ Legislative Leadership Summit, “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that fucking door down.”

As cheers erupted from the audience, she added, “Excuse my language.”

To the crowd’s delight, actor and comic Jimmy O. Yang, who was moderating, told everyone, “We gotta make T-shirts with that saying!”

Harris’ comments came while celebrating May’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, giving her an opportunity to speak about becoming a first in several areas.

When she was inaugurated in early 2021, the California-born politician became the country’s first female vice president, as well as the first Black and first Asian American person to serve in that office.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform at the White House on April 25. She gave a fiery speech, which included one choice F-bomb, during an event in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform at the White House on April 25. She gave a fiery speech, which included one choice F-bomb, during an event in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

While Harris’ candid remarks drew cheers, her use of strong language contrasts with the typically formal demeanor expected from high-ranking government officials.

However, this isn’t the first time politicians using expletives have made headlines recently.

President Joe Biden, too, has been caught using colorful language in private settings, reflecting a broader trend of public figures breaking from traditional norms of decorum.

In February, Politico reported that the commander in chief privately called his Republican rival Donald Trump a “sick fuck” who is a “fucking asshole.”

Biden’s cursing hasn’t been reserved for just his political opponents.

During a hot mic moment in 2022, the president was heard calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a bitch.”

Watch the full speech below. Harris’ comments come around the 12-minute mark.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot