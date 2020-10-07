POLITICS

Raised Eyebrows And Side-Eye: Kamala Harris Was A Human GIF Machine At Debate

The California senator responded to Vice President Mike Pence with all the looks.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris got her point across even when she wasn’t speaking during Wednesday night’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence, responding with a range of looks almost custom-made for memes and GIFs.

The senator from California delivered shade with her facial expressions, from pitying smiles to straight-up side-eye, a range of looks that’ll almost certainly end up on “Saturday Night Live.” 

Twitter users definitely noticed ― and they were here for it: 

