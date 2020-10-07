Trump Campaign Trolls Kamala Harris With Debate Ticket For Tupac Shakur

That includes inviting rapper Tupac Shakur to attend the event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Wednesday, the Trump camp confirmed that it had left a ticket for Shakur at will call.

It’s unlikely that the rap legend will show up, considering he was killed in 1996 at the age of 24, but Trump officials seem okay with that uncertainty.

The Trump campaign is leaving a ticket for Tupac Shakur at tonight’s VP debate because Kamala Harris called him her favorite rapper alive — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 7, 2020

The ticket for Shakur is a reference to a comment Harris made last month during an interview at the NAACP’s virtual convention where she called him “the best rapper alive.”

She quickly corrected herself with a laugh, saying, “Not alive, I know. I keep doing that.”

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive?



She answers @2PAC



Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”



Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

As might be expected, many Twitter users had strong opinions about the Trump campaign’s attempt to get under Harris’ skin.

Wow, this is a HUGE issue for Trumps base, “who is good at rapping” https://t.co/TiMiyj20HQ — The Gregory Brothers want you to register to vote (@gregorybrothers) October 7, 2020

oooh oooh sit him next to Jimmy Hoffa https://t.co/hv34NUQ2ay — Michael Dunlap (@DunlapSports) October 7, 2020

Tupac showing up to the debate is the real October surprise https://t.co/FX6kRbXMnv — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 7, 2020

At least he’s an unlikely COVID-19 spreader. https://t.co/cDF8wk52pK — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 7, 2020

When your candidate and campaign manager both have COVID because of their own negligence this is the type of gimmick the remaining staffers come up with. https://t.co/OyFMw99R1F — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 7, 2020

gonna be mighty awkward when Jeffrey Epstein walks in and takes that seat. https://t.co/tvp2d1LQ7o — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2020

Brilliant move! This will surely help close a 16-point polling gap resulting from everyone being focused on the 210,000+ people who died on your watch. https://t.co/CVrIJ5ZPCj — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 7, 2020

The ticket for Shakur isn’t the first time that Republicans have obsessed over Harris’ hip-hop tastes.

In February 2019, right-wingers clutched their pearls after Harris did an interview with the hosts of the New York City radio show “The Breakfast Club” that, touched on, among various topics, what music she liked.

At one point, host DJ Envy asked the senator what music she liked while another host, Charlamagne Tha God, chimed in to ask what music she listened to while high in college.

But the way the two questions were asked rapid-fire made it sound to some as if Harris were saying she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college ― which would be impossible since she graduated from Howard University in 1986, five years before Tupac’s first album and six before Snoop Dogg’s recording debut.