Trump Campaign Trolls Kamala Harris With Debate Ticket For Tupac Shakur

President Donald Trump’s campaign is doing all it takes to troll Kamala Harris before Wednesday’s vice presidential debate with Mike Pence.
That includes inviting rapper Tupac Shakur to attend the event in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On Wednesday, the Trump camp confirmed that it had left a ticket for Shakur at will call.
It’s unlikely that the rap legend will show up, considering he was killed in 1996 at the age of 24, but Trump officials seem okay with that uncertainty.
The ticket for Shakur is a reference to a comment Harris made last month during an interview at the NAACP’s virtual convention where she called him “the best rapper alive.”
She quickly corrected herself with a laugh, saying, “Not alive, I know. I keep doing that.”
As might be expected, many Twitter users had strong opinions about the Trump campaign’s attempt to get under Harris’ skin.
The ticket for Shakur isn’t the first time that Republicans have obsessed over Harris’ hip-hop tastes.
In February 2019, right-wingers clutched their pearls after Harris did an interview with the hosts of the New York City radio show “The Breakfast Club” that, touched on, among various topics, what music she liked.
At one point, host DJ Envy asked the senator what music she liked while another host, Charlamagne Tha God, chimed in to ask what music she listened to while high in college.
But the way the two questions were asked rapid-fire made it sound to some as if Harris were saying she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college ― which would be impossible since she graduated from Howard University in 1986, five years before Tupac’s first album and six before Snoop Dogg’s recording debut.