Donald Trump Was Once A Kamala Harris Donor

Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t waste any time on Tuesday criticizing Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, calling her “phony” and part of a “radical mob.” But it wasn’t long ago that Trump was one of her big donors.

Trump donated a total of $6,000 to Harris’ campaign for California attorney general. He gave her money in 2011 and again in 2013. Ivanka Trump donated to her attorney general campaign, too: $2,000 in 2014.

Samuel Corum via Getty Images In 2011 and 2013, Donald Trump donated a total of $6,000 to Kamala Harris' campaign for California attorney general.

Harris later gave that money to a nonprofit that advocates for civil and human rights for Central Americans, her presidential campaign spokesman told McClatchy in March 2019.

She didn’t make that donation until 2015, a year after she won reelection as attorney general and was turning her attention toward a Senate bid.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!