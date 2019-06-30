Donald Trump Jr. Gets Slammed Over Racist Birtherism Bot Attack Against Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Jr. was bashed on Twitter Saturday for boosting a new kind of “birtherism” campaign against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) that’s surging now in the wake of her breakout performance in the Democratic primary debate.
A right-wing operative attacked Harris on Twitter after the debate, claiming she had no right to represent American blacks because her father grew up in Jamaica. Harris is of Indian and Jamaican heritage and was born in Oakland.
The attack went viral thanks in part to Donald Jr.’s retweet and an assist from Twitter accounts identified as bots. The onslaught echoes the “birther” campaign against Barack Obama falsely claiming he was born in Africa and couldn’t therefore legally be president. Donald Trump (with wife Melania ) was a leading voice among a group of conspiracy theorists that promulgated the Obama birther lie. Now the attack moves down a generation.
Earlier this month, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner refused to directly answer whether Trump’s birther lie about Obama was racist.
The irony is that those challenging Harris’ “bonafides” as a minority are battling to undermine equality from within a right-wing perspective.
Several other candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination quickly came to Harris’ defense — and lashed Donald Jr. He deleted the birtherism tweet after boosting its readership.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ripped the Tump family’s birther legacy.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) deadpanned: “Donald Trump Jr. is a racist too. Shocker.” And Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) declared that Harris “doesn’t have shit to prove.”
Joe Biden — who Harris clashed with over desegregation busing in the debate— slammed the “same forces of hatred” behind the birtherism attacks on Obama and Harris.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was the first of the rival candidates to attack the “racist” attack in a tweet.
Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, thanked his wife’s defenders on Twitter for “calling out this crap for what it is.”