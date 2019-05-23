Trump threatened earlier in the day during a wild Rose Garden press conference to boycott negotiations with Democrats on infrastructure issues until they ceased probes into his administration.

Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election, assured “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which she sits, would not end investigations into Trump.

“Almost half of American families are a $400 unexpected expense away from complete upheaval,” said Harris. That’s about what it would cost for new tires “because the roads are falling apart.”

“If you want to talk about a representative government, and shouldn’t leaders lead on behalf of the people as opposed to self-interest, then just connect all the dots,” Harris continued. “Right now, families are suffering.”

Colbert asked Harris if Democrats should “pause” their probes into the president, agree on infrastructure spending, and then resume investigating.

“He’ll still be corrupt later,” he quipped.

But Harris disagreed. “No, this is a false choice,” she answered. “We cannot abandon our democracy for the sake of appeasing somebody who is completely focused on his interests only.”

Harris also revealed what she’d like to ask Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., when he appears before the Intelligence Committee for a closed-door hearing in June.

Check out the clip here:

In another part of the interview, Harris explained why she believes “the process should begin to do an investigation to determine ultimately whether impeachment should happen” for Trump ― and predicted the Senate “is not going to impeach this guy.”

Check out that clip here: